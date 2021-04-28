Menu
Dr Nola Firth is running for Tweed Shire Council.
News

Greens announce candidate for September elections

liana walker
28th Apr 2021 9:42 AM
The Greens have announced retired academic and former high school teacher Dr Nola Firth as their candidate for this year’s council election.

The announcement comes following councillor and former mayor Katie Milne standing down to take care of her elderly mother.

Originally a secondary school teacher, Dr Firth is a retired academic and an Honorary Research Fellow at The University of Melbourne with a national dyslexia award in her name.

She ran a special education consultancy business and was president of Learning Difficulties Australia.

She is an active member of Caldera Environment Centre, founder and co-ordinator of Hospital Hill Landcare in Murwillumbah and is also well known for her environmental poetry.

Councillor Milne said Dr Firth had her full trust and endorsement.

“Nola is kind, smart and calm, a fantastic listener and eminently sensible,” Cr Milne said.

“I have no doubt she will do her utmost for our community and our precious environment.”

Council elections will be held in September this year.

Originally published as Greens announce candidate for September elections

council elections 2021 greens on council tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

