Menu
Login
RAIL RALLY: Rail protest at Murwillumbah last year wanting the rail network at Murwillumbah to be re-opened.
RAIL RALLY: Rail protest at Murwillumbah last year wanting the rail network at Murwillumbah to be re-opened. Scott Powick
Politics

Greens back Provest's light rail announcement

Michael Doyle
by
25th Feb 2019 4:26 PM

THE extension of the Gold Coast light rail into Tweed Heads has been met with pleasure from the state Greens candidate for Tweed.

Bill Fenelon told the Tweed Daily News he was pleased with Geoff Provest's announcement of the light rail connecting Tweed Heads to the border.

However Mr Fenelon said he hoped this announcement would prompt Mr Provest to re-commit to a pledge the Greens' candidate said was made eight years ago.

Mr Fenelon said he wanted to see the rail network extended well into the Tweed Shire.

"I would like to applaud this decision from Geoff to extend Queensland's railway into Tweed Heads,” Mr Fenelon said.

"When the Nationals came into power earlier this decade they promised to reopen the Murwillumbah to Casino railway.

"Along with this light rail announcement, I would like a commitment from Geoff to reopen the Murwillumbah to Casino railway and connect to it Tweed Heads and the Queensland network.”

bill fenelon greens murwillumbah rail nsw election 2019 tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Provest lashes out following Labor launch

    Provest lashes out following Labor launch

    Politics Tweed MP says Labor campaign "an absolute insult”.

    • 25th Feb 2019 5:09 PM
    Yachts will pay for nurse ratios

    Yachts will pay for nurse ratios

    Politics Mr Daley pledged there would be one midwife to every three mothers

    • 25th Feb 2019 5:00 PM
    Business chamber 'over the moon' about light rail plan

    Business chamber 'over the moon' about light rail plan

    Politics Tweed chamber "ecstatic” over light rail benefits for small business

    • 25th Feb 2019 4:36 PM
    Tourism the focus for Labor leader

    Tourism the focus for Labor leader

    News Michael Daley pledges support for business