Greens back Provest's light rail announcement

RAIL RALLY: Rail protest at Murwillumbah last year wanting the rail network at Murwillumbah to be re-opened.

RAIL RALLY: Rail protest at Murwillumbah last year wanting the rail network at Murwillumbah to be re-opened. Scott Powick

THE extension of the Gold Coast light rail into Tweed Heads has been met with pleasure from the state Greens candidate for Tweed.

Bill Fenelon told the Tweed Daily News he was pleased with Geoff Provest's announcement of the light rail connecting Tweed Heads to the border.

However Mr Fenelon said he hoped this announcement would prompt Mr Provest to re-commit to a pledge the Greens' candidate said was made eight years ago.

Mr Fenelon said he wanted to see the rail network extended well into the Tweed Shire.

"I would like to applaud this decision from Geoff to extend Queensland's railway into Tweed Heads,” Mr Fenelon said.

"When the Nationals came into power earlier this decade they promised to reopen the Murwillumbah to Casino railway.

"Along with this light rail announcement, I would like a commitment from Geoff to reopen the Murwillumbah to Casino railway and connect to it Tweed Heads and the Queensland network.”