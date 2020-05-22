Menu
Greg Norman’s mansion is on the market.
Celebrity

Greg Norman braces for $23 million hit

22nd May 2020 12:13 PM

Aussie golf legend Greg Norman's Colorado ranch is back on the market but The Shark is bracing for an unwanted financial hit.

In 2016 the 65-year-old listed the sprawling 11,900-acre property for $AUD84 million but it now has an asking price of $61 million, realtor.com reports - a $23 million decrease.

That comes after Norman had already dropped the price last year when he listed his lodge for $76 million.

The golfing legend has strong links to the Sunshine Coast where his parents have lived for years.

The Seven Lakes Ranch, as it is named, has eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a dance hall. But outside is even more impressive.

The property is located in the Flat Tops mountain region of Colorado's White River Valley and is a perfect spot for fishing and spotting deer and elk, situated in a beautiful natural landscape that would make for quite the postcard.

Norman has regularly posted photos on Instagram of the ranch bathed in snow, looking out onto the picturesque surrounds and riding horses around the traps.

Seven Lakes' real estate listing reads: "The sought-after combination of big river and excellent big game habitat is aptly complemented by a magnificent setting for a luxurious lakeside lodge.

"Nestled amid aspen forests and the property's namesake lakes, the custom stone and log lodge is grand yet comfortable. This ideal location combines ultimate privacy with stunning views of the surrounding wilderness, stretching all the way to the mountains of Utah."

There are several additional cabins to go with the main house, which are linked by roads and trails.

 

Originally published as Greg Norman braces for $23 million hit

Action shot!!

Gatekeeper. #7lakeslodge

