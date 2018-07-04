Grey area: Tweed Heads Coursing Club future still up in air

FUTURE CLOUDED: Tweed Heads Coursing Club secretary manger Stephen McGrath is trying to broker a deal to shore up the future of greyhound racing in the area.

DESPITE having plenty of cash to play with, the Tweed Heads Coursing Club continues to sit on hands with its future no clearer than it was at the beginning of the year.

The club remains committed to building a new greyhound racing facility somewhere in the Tweed, with the southern Gold Coast plan-B.

But such a facility would require a financial partner, according to secretary manager Stephen McGrath, who says the club has been left bereft of options with little interest shown by council, the NSW Government and Greyhound Racing NSW in building a new facility.

"The ball is back in the industry's court and the government's court,” Mr McGrath said in an interview on ABC North Coast this morning.

Mr McGrath said council, the state government and Greyhound Racing NSW were proving "hard to work with”.

Mr McGrath was echoing the frustrations he held at the start of the year.

"As a greyhound club we didn't think it was so hard to reinvest in the industry,” he told the Gold Coast Bulletin back in January.

"They all have lot of money and they seem to not want to have someone build them a new facility.”

The club's coffers are full after the sale of its previous home, Border Park Raceway, to the Gold Coast Airport in 2016. Subsequently, the club has "$15 million” dollars ready to spend on, ideally, a new greyhound racing track.

"The club itself is sitting back and the money is safely invested. We have to wait and see if we get to reinvest in greyhound racing,” Mr McGrath said this morning.

But if the current impasse continues, Mr McGrath didn't rule out the possibility that the club could mutate out of greyhound racing.

"We could buy a parcel of land and become a football club, become a bowls club. As long as we fulfil the requirement of remaining a not for profit,” he said.

In the meantime, Mr McGrath remains determined to revive greyhound racing in the area.

"I hope (what we build) is state of the art and I hope it's a greyhound track,” Mr McGrath said.

If an investment partner comes out of the woodwork, Mr McGrath indicated where he'd like the track to be built.

"A, where the land is available and B, where it's affordable,” he said.

But if he could be more specific: "Most likely no further south than Murwillumbah.

"Then once you go over the border you're playing a different game. You wouldn't like to stay on the southern end of the Gold Coast - it's too expensive.”