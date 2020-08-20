Dogs disposable: Calls for reform after death at Bundy track

URGENT REFORM: It marks the third death to occur at the Bundaberg track this year, after multiple greyhounds have sustained injuries during a race.

URGENT REFORM: It marks the third death to occur at the Bundaberg track this year, after multiple greyhounds have sustained injuries during a race.

A GREYHOUND has been euthanised after racing at the Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club, making it the third death at the local track since May this year.

Bundaberg greyhound Next Time Gadget died on Monday, after she was injured during a race.

The three-year-old greyhound collided with other dogs during the sixth race and fell heavily as a result.

According to the stewards' report, Next Time Gadget sustained a fractured radius and ulna (foreleg) and was euthanised after the race.

National president of the Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds (CPG) Dennis Anderson said the greyhound racing industry was in need of urgent reform.

"Next Time Gadget died a typical greyhound death, euthanised after colliding with other dogs at the track turn and then falling at high speed," Mr Anderson said.

"Most greyhounds that die racing are euthanised with fractured legs (and) many of these injuries can be treated but the racing industry isn't prepared to invest in their rehabilitation - greyhounds are disposable."

This comes after two other deaths occurred this year when Isn't She Just sustained a ruptured back in May and Big Boss Bree sustained a fractured foreleg in June, while racing at the Bundaberg track.

Additionally, almost 100 injuries have been recorded at the Bundaberg track this year, which includes 11 major injuries.

It marks 135 racing greyhound deaths across the country this year, 25 of which occurred in Queensland.

CPG has proposed a five-point plan to reform the racing industry, by creating safer tracks, applying breeding reductions, ensuring mistreatment penalties are increased and funding sanctuaries.

The plan also suggests implementing a whole-of-life tracking of a greyhound.

"The only way to end greyhound suffering is to ban greyhound racing, but until that happens, the industry must reduce on-track deaths and injuries by implementing safer tracks with an emphasis on straight tracks and six-dog races," said Mr Anderson.

"Industry-funded research done by the University of Technology Sydney in 2017 recommended straight tracks and six-dog races, instead of the usual eight, to reduce injuries and deaths, yet little has changed."

Queensland Racing Integrity Commissioner Ross Barnett said any death of a greyhound is cause for concern for the Commission and it has processes to inquire into the causes and circumstances around these incidents.

"Significant progress has been made into animal welfare in recent times including the Commission strengthening its standard operating procedure relating to race-day euthanasia and assessment," Mr Barnett said.

"As a result, race-day euthanasia is only considered by the on-course veterinarian when it would be inhumane not to do so."

Mr Barnett said the Commission and Racing Queensland work with industry representatives to investigate serious and catastrophic injuries through the QRIC Greyhound Race Injury Working Group.

"The group reviews injuries in a consistent and detailed manner to investigate, understand and record the real and potential causes of racing injuries and makes recommendations to the Commission and Racing Queensland for the development and implementation of preventive measures to reduce the rate and severity of injuries to racing greyhounds," he said.

"Racing Queensland has also implemented a Race Meeting Injury Scheme, (RMIS) which provides financial support to cover veterinary treatment and rehabilitation costs for greyhounds injured during race meetings or official stewards' trials."

Video footage which can be found on Racing Queensland's website shows Next Time Gadget colliding with the other dogs and falling heavily during the race.

To read the full stewards' report, click here. For more information about CPG and the five-point plan they are proposing, click here.

The NewsMail contacted the Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club for comment, but have not yet received a response.