Gross toilet hack divides the internet

Just when it seemed like we've seen every TikTok hack possible a new trend has taken it to the next level - and fair warning, it's pretty gross.

It turns out we've all been going to the toilet wrong, well, at least that's according to a TikTok "hack" went viral this week.

Unsurprisingly not everyone is sold on the idea labelling it "unhygienic" and a "tutorial on how to get E.Coli".

The trend was started by US TikTok account @amyywoahh, who demonstrated her method in a video that's been viewed 3.3 million times.

"This will change your life forever, you have been pooping wrong," she said.

The US woman said people should try sitting backwards on the toilet. Picture: Tiktok/@amyywoahh.

"What I want you to do is poop backwards, get all of your favourite snacks, get your favourite show and that's how you poop, it's the best of all times."

Soon others were trying out, including TikTok user @texastraveler123 who gave it a go with a bag of chips and beer.

Both clips have gone viral and gotten thousands of comments, with most people taking issue with the idea of eating while you, ahem, do your business.

"Eeew no I will NEVER bring my food into the bathroom," one person wrote.

"This is cool and all but who eats in the bathroom???" another commented.

Others were sold on the idea, with some admitting they had given it a go after seeing the method years ago on a South Park episode.

Soon other people were giving it a go. Picture: Tiktok/@texastraveler123.

"I'm doing this after I clean my bathroom," one person commented.

"That's what I do, how did you know?" another asked.

"Pooping experience will never be the same after this," one wrote.

"I tried it just now it's not bad, you just have no back rest," one commenter helpfully advised.

But others couldn't get over just how "unhygienic" the hack was.

"This is my favourite tutorial on how to get E.Coli, thanks!!" on person sarcastically commented.

However not everyone was convinced, pointing out the fact that the bathroom was often more thoroughly cleaned than the rest of the house.

"You realise that the bathroom is the cleanest room in your house cos you clean it with bleach so often," one person wrote.

The back of the toilet is used for snacks and an iPad. Picture: Tiktok/@amyywoahh.