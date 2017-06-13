Group save woman trapped in partially submerged 4WD

A GROUP has come to the rescue of a 73-year-old woman who was trapped in a partially submerged 4WD with her head just above water level on a Wooyung property earlier today.

The woman's Toyota Prado slid into the creek on a property on Warwick Park Road, Wooyung, 35km north of Byron Bay, about 9am on Tuesday.

Recent heavy rains were blamed for causing the creek edge and road to become slippery.

Police said the woman's husband, a family friend and two nearby residents rushed to help.

She was rescued from the Prado by a NSW Volunteer Rescue Association raft and taken to Tweed Heads Hospital in an ambulance.

She is believed to have suffered a fractured leg, shock and hypothermia.

The family and officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command have thanked the men and emergency services who came to her rescue.

