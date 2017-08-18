Groups can apply soon for grants starting at $1000

LEG UP: Community groups like The St Vincent de Paul and North Coast Settlement Service support Kickstart swimming program can apply for NRCA funding.

NON-PROFIT groups across the region can soon apply for the 2018 Small Grants Program from the Northern Rivers Community Foundation.

Organisations from Tweed Heads to Grafton have been urged to apply for the funding, with applications opening on Tuesday, August 22.

NRCF chair John Callanan said the program would lend a hand to organisations that are "making a difference in their communities”.

"Last year's program awarded grants from $1000 upwards with an average of $6000 per grant, and attracted an extraordinary variety of wonderful people striving to aid their communities,” Mr Callanan said.

"In its 13-year history, NRCF has distributed over $1.1 million to 227 projects and 87 organisations.”

NRCF hands out a major grant of $25,000 to a not-for-profit community group along with others from $500.

Recent years' grant recipients include Tweed Valley Riding for the Disabled, which received $3000 for upgrades last year.

The Clown Doctors Program at Lismore Hospital, a Northern Rivers Indigenous Communities suicide prevention program, a deaf dance theatre workshop, an e-space digital hub for people living with a disability and swimming lessons for former refugee children have also had a helping hand from the grants program.

Applicants must be registered charitable organisations in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales, with Item 1 DGR status.

Groups may also apply provided they have an auspicing arrangement with an eligible organisation.

Grant applications open on Tuesday and close at 5pm on Tuesday, September 19.

For more info about the program visit nrcf.org.au.