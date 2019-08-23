Groups linked to MP back China’s brutal Hong Kong stance

MORE than 150 Australian Chinese organisations have thrown their support behind Beijing's crackdown in Hong Kong - and a controversial state Labor MP closely linked to two of the groups is refusing to distance himself from their anti-democratic propaganda.

Controversial Labor Party MP Shaoquette Moselmane, criticised last year for pro-Chinese Communist Party comments, is a founding member of one of the groups and the honorary chairman of another. It comes just days before a new ICAC investigation is set to grill key state Labor figures over corruption allegations over Chinese ­donations and influence.

Hong Kong has been the scene of more than two months of, at times, violent clashes between police and protesters. What began as demonstrations against an extradition bill has now ­become a wider pro-democracy movement, with Beijing accusing protesters of "terrorist-like actions".

Last night Mr Moselmane declined to answer questions about whether he backed Chinese propaganda, contained in a statement issued on behalf of the local organisations, or if he supported democracy in Hong Kong.

Labor leader Jodi McKay's spokesman said "this is the first time the matter has been raised". "No complaints have been made. Mr Moselmane's views are his own," he said.

But China's Communist Party issued a statement welcoming the Australian Chinese associations' interven-tion, using it to justify its hard-line stance in Hong Kong.

The local groups, a mix of cultural and friendship soci­eties, signed the communique backing Beijing over the uprisings, saying Hong Kong "has now returned to China" and its internal affairs were part of "China's sovereignty".

Mr Moselmane, who has visited China 10 times in nine years, is the honorary chair and member of the Australian Shanghainese Association. He is also a founding member and past senior vice-president of the Australian Chinese Association.

Both organisations were named in federal parliament for being part of United Front - Beijing's secretive network of foreign influence operations. In 2015, during a trip to Shanghai, Mr Moselmane met with Jie Ju, chairwoman of the Chinese People's Consultative Conference of Songjiang the peak body that directs United Front. The US describes the organisation as "the highest ranking entity overseeing the United Front system".

Shaoquett Moselmane has yet to distance himself from groups supporting China’s Hong Kong clampdown.

The Chinese government's State Council Information Office issued a formal statement to Xinhua News Agency earlier this week singling out the Aussie support.

"More than 20 Chinese associations in Australia ­recently issued a joint statement opposing the illegal act of undermining Hong Kong's basic order, opposing any outside forces' interference in Hong Kong affairs and opposing all acts of splitting China," it said.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute researcher Alex Joske said the Australian Chinese Association "explic­itly works to promote China's influence in politics" and that the Shanghainese Association of Australia was run by John Zhang until recently. Mr Zhang now works in Mr Moselmane's office.

Professor Clive Hamilton, who has looked into China's attempts to influence Australian politics, said the United Front-linked Chinese associations "exist to advance … the Chinese Communist Party in Australia and reproduce Beijing's propaganda".

"Mr Moselmane is free to echo the slogans of the Chinese Communist Party if that's what he believes," he said. "He is not the first Australian politician to lend his support to a totalitarian regime. But NSW voters should be aware of any links he might have to Chinese Communist Party organisations and people who do its work in Australia."

Last year Mr Moselmane moved a motion in state parliament in support of United Front figure and ­exiled Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo, expelled from Australia by ASIO over foreign influence activities. Mr Huang will be the focus of ICAC corruption hearings starting on Monday.

Pro-democracy Hong Kong supporters hold placards during a demonstration in Sydney. Picture: AAP

Labor boss Kaila Murnain would not answer questions about the party's continued support for Mr Moselmane.

Disclosure records show Mr Moselmane received funding from Chinese government officials to help pay for rail and road trips during privately funded trips to China.

He has courted contro­versy in parliament, with Jewish leaders condemning his anti-Israel tirades, including claims it ran "torture camps" in southern Lebanon.

