Students reveal hardest part about learning from home

Tweed River High School teacher Gemma Mainey with some of her Year 12 students who returned to classrooms on Monday. Photo: Scott Powick Newscorp

A COMMON theme has emerged among students in the Tweed as they settled back into classrooms full time today.

Most students were excited to resume face-to-face learning but some were left feeling anxious about their future.

For two months, students were forced into remote study after a statewide shutdown of all schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced last week students at NSW public schools would return to classrooms full time following the "success of the phased return to face-to-face teaching".

The long stint studying from home meant some Year 12 students felt they had no chance of hitting their desired Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR).

Growing anxiety

Trent Pollock is in his final year at Tweed River High School and admitted he struggled to keep up with school work during the lockdown.

"I didn't cope very well. I was an essential employee and my hours were boosted so I was working a lot more hours," he said.

"I pretty much just stayed inside, worked and did a bit of school work, but with everything going on, it was hard to get motivated to do the work.

"I know a lot of my friends struggled through that period.

"We're good kids and we get good marks but as soon as COVID hit everyone just plodded along."

The Year 12 student planned to study veterinary technology at the University of Queensland but was now doubting whether his grades would be good enough to be accepted into the degree.

"I feel like it's impossible now, I feel like getting it is just out of my reach," he said.

"I need a good ATAR, I need 70 or 71 to get straight into the course, but if I don't, it will take longer.

"I'll have to do two years at TAFE before I can go to university."

School captain Amelia Watson said coming back to school to finish her last year was "nerve-racking".

Amelia said studying remotely did not suit her learning style and she preferred a more hands-on approach.

She praised her teachers for working hard to ensure students were coping during the lockdown but said keeping motivated was difficult.

"The teachers are trying really hard but it comes down a lot to whether you're motivated," she said.

"Our teachers are putting in a lot of effort and I appreciate that. I don't think we could get to the end of the year if they weren't trying so hard."

Teacher's perspective

Tweed River High School teacher Gemma Mainey understood why Year 12 students were feeling anxious after the lockdown.

Ms Mainey said there was little time left to help final-year students catch up before Higher School Certificate exams start in October.

"There's no fixing this. I'm not saying it's a departmental or systematic problem, what I'm saying is we can catch other grades up," she said.

"We've got time for Year 7 to fix this, we've got time for even Year 11 to fix this.

"Year 12 students' exams start in October. There's so very little face-to-face time to recover what we've lost with them."

Ms Mainey said being in a classroom allowed teachers to pick up on visual cues from students to determine whether they were understanding the lesson or not.

She said during the lockdown the teens were expected to adjust to a university-style learning model before they were qualified to.

But remote learning wasn't all doom and gloom, according to Ms Mainey, who said some students thrived.

"I've actually had feedback from some of my students to say they love that I put the work up (online) and they can do it at their own pace.

"Some of them were loving the flexibility of a timetable."

Ms Mainey said there ­was another positive outcome from using online communication technology, such as Zoom, to teach her students.

"The recorded Zooms that we've got I can now keep them on the online classroom for next year's class.

"If these guys miss a lesson with me now during face-to-face teaching, it's gone forever, they can't catch up on that.

"They miss the classroom discussion, but if that's recorded they can still have it. So that stuff is great.

"If they're sick, I've now got a nice, easy way to get their lessons to them, I can track their learning and have extension activities sitting there on Google classroom.

"Going forward, it's something I will be putting into practice."