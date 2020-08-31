Menu
Guest’s fury at ‘cheap hillbilly’ wedding

by Alex Turner-Cohen
31st Aug 2020 7:54 AM

 

The way weddings are organised the world over has changed drastically since COVID-19 hit but this US couple pushed their guests too far.

A family member took to the Facebook group That's It, I'm Wedding Shaming to complain about the invitation they received - which told guests to supply their own alcohol and also sign a COVID-19 waiver.

"If you have to make your guests sign a waiver, just elope," the woman, who appeared to be a cousin to either the bride or groom, said in her Facebook post.

The invitation appeared normal enough, until guests flipped over the piece of paper.
The invitation appeared normal enough, until guests flipped over the piece of paper.

The waiver turned out to be completely unnecessary, because the wedding wasn't even taking place at a licensed venue.

"Further research shows that might be someone's property, not an actual venue," the woman clarified in a later post.

"I looked it up on Google Earth."

Invited guests were equally flabbergasted by the demand from the bride and groom to bring their own alcohol.

"Bring your own beer AND you might die? Best wedding ever!" one person commented on the Facebook post.

"If you're asking me to die at least pay for the alcohol you cheap hillbilly," said another.

Another added: "There are zero redeemable qualities about this invite. Does your cousin actually want people to show up?"

"I don't think I'd want to go even if there wasn't a pandemic on," said another.

It's unclear whether the cousin will be showing up to the wedding.

“BRING YOUR OWN BEER” the invite reads in capital letters.
"BRING YOUR OWN BEER" the invite reads in capital letters.

