Work underway on new North Coast grassroots motorsport event

David Quinn drives a 1967 Ford Eleanor Mustang Gt500 at Speed on Tweed, another car enthusiast event held in Tweed, at Murwillumbah Showgrounds in 2010.

CAR enthusiasts and their rides will converge if a proposed new time trial motorsport event gets the green flag in the Tweed.

Track Action Pty Ltd wants to host the short course speed event Muscle @ Murwillumbah in an industrial area about two kilometres from the town centre early next year.

It's expected the event would draw thousands of spectators.

Tweed Shire councillor Pryce Allsop has submitted a notice of motion for the council to sponsor the event ahead of a meeting on Thursday.

The council would chip in $10,000 to help make the event carbon neutral and free to spectators, as long as COVID-19 protocols are in place.

"Its major draw card will be the inclusion of expensive race cars in the custody of private owners that cannot or will not risk them in a race meeting," council documents state.

"These events are keenly sought by both car owners and famous racing drivers of yesteryear."

Racing identity John Tetley, owner of Racers and Track Action and the man behind Queensland Raceways, said the event was about letting owners loose with their prized cars.

"It's for the average person to take part in grassroots motorsport and to bring people along to take a look on the streets," he said. "It's about a bunch of guys having a good time giving people something exciting to watch.

"I'm very hopeful it'll pass council."

Mr Tetley said it was important to give enthusiasts a safe environment to blow off steam.

Track Action co-director Dion Andrews said the event would be held over a weekend.

He expected Gold Coast enthusiasts would flow over the border to back the time trial.

"It's open to both road registered and non-road registered vehicles of all ages," he said.

"If you want to race a brand new Aston Martin, feel free, if you want to race an old Datsun you've done up, feel free."

Cr Allsop was hopeful his motion would be supported by his fellow councillors and said the event could give Tweed an economic boost amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a massive part of our economy, the automotive industry, and I think there's an opportunity to celebrate what these guys do," he said. "It's to try and stimulate a bit of the economy."

Muscle at Murwillumbah, which will need a DA, would complement the existing Speed on Tweed motorsport event and use some of the same safety gear.