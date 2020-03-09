‘Guilty as sin': Accuser’s swipe as Prince Andrew lawyers up

PRINCE Andrew is "guilty as sin" and was never going to help with any FBI probe into his late billionaire paedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein, his sex-slave accuser says.

Cairns mother-of-three Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was handed her over for sex with the prince three times as a teenager, said the Duke of York's hiring of Britain's most formidable legal team to protect him was expected.

"I knew he'd never help with any probe or investigation because he's as guilty as sin,'' Mrs Giuffre tweeted.

"This is only the beginning.''

Buckingham Palace has "emphatically denied" the claims, though the Queen approved of Prince Andrew stepping back from his patronages and public engagements amid the claims.

The Prince, who also has strenuously denied the claims, was publicly criticised by US authorities in January for repeatedly failing to co-operate with the ongoing investigation into the alleged sex crimes of the dead disgraced financier.

It has now emerged the 60-year-old has hired an eminent team of lawyers led by Clare Montgomery, on the UK's leading extradition law experts who has acted for ex-dictator Augusto Pinochet, London's Daily Telegraph reports.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre

Prince Andrew

Britain's "most formidable member of the bar" is briefed by criminal defence solicitor Gary Bloxsome who has defended British troops against war crime allegations - and is described as a crisis-management expert.

Mrs Giuffre, 36, is due to appear on the ABC's Four Corners program tonight, in an episode titled The Prince and the Epstein Scandal.

She alleges she was abused by Epstein, a serial sexual predator of underage girls, and was handed around "like a platter" to his celebrity friends including Prince Andrew, the Queen's second son.

Epstein told her to have sex aged just 17 with the Prince in London and at Epstein's former Virgin Island retreat, known as "Orgy Island" between 2001 and 2002, she claims.

"He (the Prince) knows what happened,'' Mrs Giuffre says, in a recorded interview.

"I know what happened. There is only one of us telling the truth.

"And I know that's me.

"The world is getting sick of these ridiculous excuses."

Prince Andrew, in an infamous train wreck television interview, said he had pizza on the night of the alleged sexual encounter in London.

"I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady,'' he said.