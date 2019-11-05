GUILTY: Ex-mayor Loft jailed for serious 'abuse of office'

FORMER Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft will spend six months in jail for trying to get his friend a senior council job.

After deliberating for just over an hour, the Hervey Bay jury found Loft guilty of misconduct in a public office.

The 68-year-old grandfather stood solemnly, with his hands behind his back as Judge Gary Long handed down the sentence.

He was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment. He must serve six. The remainder will be suspended.

When the sentence was handed down murmurs of disbelief were heard from supporters in the gallery.

He turned to his wife, Tina and family and gave a weak smile as he was led away by two officers.

Loft tailored a job position and manipulated the hiring process to benefit his former campaign manager Brian Downie.

Crown prosecutor, Sam Bain said the crime was "serious offending".

OPINION: We're jailing the wrong bad guys

"It was calculated and manipulative in the sense that it was strategic and done in a covert way. This is a serious case of nepotism and the seriousness of the offence had to be reflected in the sentence," he said.

Mr Bain told the judge "the crime occurred at high level. He was the mayor, the most senior position held in council."

Defence barrister Mitch Rawlings said Loft had no previous criminal history and was actively involved in his community. Married for 38 years, Loft has five children and 10 grandchildren and is an elder in his church. He worked with a Christian drug rehabilitation program and ran a consultancy for small businesses.

"Mr Loft ran for mayor as he felt he could benefit the community more as mayor. He felt powerless as a councillor and wanted to make more of a difference in the community," Mr Rawlings said.

Judge Long was swift when handing down his sentence.

"It is clear the jury's verdict against you is a serious one," he said.

He added Loft's crime was a "breach of trust" and he used his influence as mayor to benefit Mr Downie - "A gross error of judgment on his part."

"In my view there was a degree of persistence from August 2016 to February 2017. You acted with intent to get Mr Downie in this position and doing this it was an abuse of your office," said Judge Long.

He concluded by saying the sentence needed to act as a deterrent and the "inherit seriousness of the crime needs to be made clear to the community.

"It is the courts duty to mark the seriousness of this crime, particularly such as a mayor holding such a position."

The trial brings to an end one of the most extraordinary chapters in the region's history but the community remains divided over whether Loft was indeed the villain or a well-intentioned rogue who fell victim to a political witch hunt.

He was sacked in February last year by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe for "serial and flagrant" breaches of local government principles.

Loft always maintained he had acted as he did for the sake of council staff amid claims of a toxic bullying culture.

He previously said he believed his duty of care to staff was more important than the code of conduct and he could "not sit by and be a passive criminal".

Speaking to reporters on the way into the trial earlier this week he maintained the "the truth will prevail".

He did not have a chance to address the media after the morning guilty verdict was returned due an order not to leave the courthouse.

His wife was approached for comment but declined.