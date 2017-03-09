Guitarist great's journey leads to Byron

RAISED on blues, hard rock and psychedelia, Memphis-born superstar Eric Gales had the perfect musical diet to help him ride the lows and reap the highs.

Naturally right-handed, Gales' left-hand, upside- down playing style only adds to his uniqueness, which has garnered him a reputation as one of the greatest guitarists on the planet.

Guitar legends like Joe Bonamassa and Carlos Santana believe Gales is one of the best, if not the best in the world, while Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro said it was a mystery how Gales wasn't the biggest name in rock guitar.

"That's such high compliments and if people hang around, I will be one of the biggest names around,” Gales told the Tweed Daily News.

"For Dave Navarro, that will be a question that will be answered for him.”

Tracking his way to the top has been a long and winding road for Gales, who has endured more than his fair share of ups and downs.

From bursting onto the scene as a 16-year-old in 1991 and filling the sizeable shoes of Jimi Hendrix on the Experience Hendrix tour, to the lows of incarceration in 2009 for drug and weapons possession, Gales' experiences shine through in the emotion of his playing.

Armed with new album Middle of the Road, the rebirth of Gales is well under way.

Released on February 24, Middle of the Road stands as a biopic for Gales, who said finding his middle ground was the best place to be.

Featuring collaborations from the likes of Lauryn Hill and Gary Clark Jr, Gales credits the album as some of his finest work.

"People will be blown away, musically, lyrically, melody wise, and overall,” he said.

With a world tour under way to promote the new album, Gales will hit the Bluesfest stage in April for the first time.

"I've never been there (Australia) before. It's a place I've wanted to go to; it'll be a great opportunity,” Gales said.

"The line up is going to be great and being in Australia is very exciting. We can't wait.”

Bluesfest 2017