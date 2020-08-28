Gulls’ chance to swoop into the finals

TWEED’S lady Gulls will attempt to swoop the win away from the Panthers this weekend for a spot in the Hoclim Cup finals.

The Gold Coast Airport Tweed Seagulls women’s team face off against the West Brisbane Panthers in round five at Tugun with the goal of taking third position on the ladder.

The Gulls came out on top of both the Panthers and East Tigers last weekend at Pizzey Park to secure the points to bolster the Tweed league team to finals contention.

Their shot at the finals depends on the Tigers taking down the top of the table Burleigh/Magpies this weekend.

The new cup format means all matches in each round are played at one location, consisting of five 30-minute halves.

Gulls’ halfback Tarryn Aiken’s stand out two tries and set ups were assisted by the experience of Jillaroo Chelsea Baker.

Baker looks to have found her best position at five-eighth, helping to reach the result the women have been chasing for the four rounds of competition.

Coach Mike Castle said the double win had given the team a new attitude as confidence soared.

“We’re still in with a shot at the finals … if Tigers can’t manage to take down Burleigh/Magpies in both their clashes this weekend we will be sitting fourth on the table going into the finals,” he said

“If we win both halves against Panthers we’ll take their spot in third.”

Seagulls are expected to field a largely unchanged side on Saturday and will play the last match of the day.

Souths Logan Magpies and Burleigh Bears will go head-to-head in the opening clash of the round, with the Bears then backing up against Easts Tigers.

Then Tigers and Magpies take to the field before Tweed and West Brisbane cap the afternoon.

All matches will be broadcast live via QRL.com.au and the QRL Facebook page.