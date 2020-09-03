Gulls fly into first-time finals footy

The Gold Coast Airport Seagulls Women have secured a place in the Holcim Cup finals, after finding late season form against the West Brisbane Panthers on Saturday. Pictured is Seagulls player Abelee Stanley.

FOR the first time in their short history, the Tweed Seagulls women's team will play finals footy.

The Gold Coast Airport Seagulls Women secured their spot in the Holcim Cup finals after finding late-season form against the West Brisbane Panthers on Saturday.

The lady Gulls proved too strong for the Panthers in the first game, finishing with a 4-0 win when the last whistle blew.

Although the Panthers bounced back 18-6 in the second game, the Gulls' first match was enough to get them over the line to finals.

The teams will square up for the third week in a row against this Saturday at 12.30pm at Pizzey Park, Burleigh.

Coach Mike Castle said while his sides performance continues to improve, there is still plenty of areas to work on.

"Overall I'm happy with the efforts - it was a really physical game and we stood up against them, however, we'll play even better if we can improve our decision making on the field," he said.

Seagulls interim chief executive officer Matt Francis said making finals was a testament to the team and coaching staff's efforts after a rocky start to round one and missing out round two due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"At the start of the year the girls committed to each other, and to the club, that they would give it their all, and we couldn't be prouder of them for the commitment, passion and determination," he said.

"Mike has taken a largely inexperienced team and instilled in them a great spirit and the determination to grow and build a solid platform for even greater success next year.

"They've fought hard all year and have shown glimpses of their true potential in the last few rounds."

Gulls player and Jilaroo five-eight Chelsea Baker said she would be working hard with rising Bronco's and Australian nines star Tarryn Aiken to take more control around the ball to reduce errors.

Seagulls are expected to field a largely unchanged side on the weekend

All matches will be broadcast live via QRL.com.au and the QRL Facebook page.