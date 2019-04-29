Menu
WINNING FEELING: Tweed Seagulls player Lindon McGrady making a run against the Ipswich Jets, during their 32-24 Intrust Super Cup victory at Piggabeen Sports Complex.
Rugby League

Gulls get by Jets at home

Michael Doyle
by
29th Apr 2019 11:47 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Tweed Seagulls returned to form in an exciting eight-point Intrust Super Cup win over Ipswich Jets at Piggabeen on Sunday.

The Seagulls trailed by 10 points early in the contest, before scoring three tries late in the first half to take a 18-10 lead at the break.

There were three tries scored in the opening 15 minutes of the second half, to have the sides level at 22 points a piece with 25 minutes left to play.

The teams traded penalties to be level at 24-24, before Tweed showed patience and ball control which has let them down at times this season.

A Lindon McGrady penalty goal and Lamar Liolevave try six minutes from the full-time siren gave the Seagulls the 32-24 win.

Seagulls five-eighth McGrady said his side had been putting in the hard work at training over the previous week, and it paid off in the closing stages of their win on Sunday.

"It's always a tough game against Ipswich, you just have to shut down their play to stay in the game,” he said.

"You have to get through your sets against them because they are very good at playing off errors.

"We've just been working at training, being patient with our good-ball sets.”

intrust super cup ipswich jets tweed seagulls
Tweed Daily News

