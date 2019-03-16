Gulls in mental game

TOUGH TEST: The Seagulls have a big challenge against the Townsville Blackhawks this Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Following a tough and courageous win over the PNG Hunters, the Seagulls have a mighty test this Sunday.

Tweed play hosts to the Townsville Blackhawks in the TV match of the round.

The Blackhawks were the most impressive team in the opening round of the competition.

The Townsville outfit defeated Ipswich Jets away from home comfortably and travel south of the border full of confidence.

While he was happy with the first round victory, Seagulls coach Ben Woolf said his side had plenty to work on this week before their clash with the Blackhawks.

"We showed some real toughness to hang in there and win (against the Hunters) and we showed some real determination as well,” Woolf said after the PNG fixture.

"The errors in the first half and our inability to set up and get kicks in the end really hurt us.

"It is more just a mentality thing, of just being more disciplined and getting to the end of our sets better than we did.”

The Seagulls were brilliant in defence last week, repelling multiple attacks at their goal-line.

However the Blackhawks will be a different beast, a riches in attack which will poses a threat everytime they have ball in hand.

This weekend's clash will be an indication of where Woolf's side is in 2019.

Kick-off will be 2.10pm at the Piggabeen Sports Complex.

The Hastings Deering Colts and the Mal Meniga Cup under-18s will be searching for two straight wins to start the season.

The Colts will be in action after the Intrust Super Cup game at 4pm, while the under-18s begin the day at 12.30pm.