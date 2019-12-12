Gun, drugs and nunchucks found at Tyalgum property

A man has been charged after police found weapons and marijuana plants at a Tyalgum property.

About 9am on Wednesday, officers from Tweed-Byron Police Target Action Group executed a search warrant at a Charbray Pl address.

Police allegedly found and seized marijuana plants and leaf, three gel blasters, a hand gun and handmade nunchucks.

The 35-year-old man was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with several offences including possess firearm, possess prohibited weapon, possess ammunition and cultivate prohibited plant.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on January 6, 2020.