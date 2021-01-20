Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Gun-toting cops in comical attempt to catch suspect

by Nick Hansen and Mark Morri
20th Jan 2021 5:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police drew their weapons as a driver ploughed his white van into multiple parked cars during chaotic scenes outside Bankstown Central shopping centre today.

Vision obtained by The Daily Telegraph shows two officers draw their guns and point them at the van as it drives away quickly, narrowly missing one of the officers, swerving past a row of cars and smashing into a 4WD.

The officers raced to the driver's side door, pulled the male driver out and begin trying to subdue him.

The man resisted as police forced him to the ground and tried to cuff him. He repeatedly got to his feet and tried to get away before he was brought under control.

 

Chaotic scenes as police attempt to stop a man in a white van at Bankstown Central Shopping centre. Picture: Supplied
Chaotic scenes as police attempt to stop a man in a white van at Bankstown Central Shopping centre. Picture: Supplied

 

The man has been arrested. Picture: Supplied
The man has been arrested. Picture: Supplied

 

Police said the ordeal began around 12.40pm today when officers attempted to stop the van on Stacey St, Bankstown.

"Further officers from Bankstown Police Area Command attended and attempted to apprehend the man," a police spokesman said.

"He allegedly assaulted two officers."

The incident is not believed to be related to terrorism.

Originally published as Gun-toting cops in comical attempt to catch suspect

More Stories

car crash car rammed crime editors picks offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BOM issues hazardous surf warning

        Premium Content BOM issues hazardous surf warning

        News Surfers, fishers, swimmers and boaters should avoid the ocean as the BOM issues a hazardous surf warning.

        ‘Suffering in silence’: Bluesfest boss’ cry for help

        Premium Content ‘Suffering in silence’: Bluesfest boss’ cry for help

        News “It’s time to raise our voices. Let us not forget what we need to do.”

        Byron Bay traffic woes given the green light to improve

        Premium Content Byron Bay traffic woes given the green light to improve

        News New traffic signals have been switched on in the hopes of improving congestion.

        Luxury resort offering discounts for local staycations

        Premium Content Luxury resort offering discounts for local staycations

        News Residents are able to enjoy 15 per cent off at this popular spot.