Gunman dead, cop injured in dramatic shootings

Police shot dead a gunman who opened fire on them outside Penrith police station last night with witnesses screaming as the offender trained his weapon on cops.

The dramatic shootout on High St about 9.35pm left at least one police officer injured and came after nearby St Marys police station was sprayed with gunfire.

The injured police officer was treated at the scene for gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Penrith shooting: A video grab shows an injured man, believed to be a police officer, being taken to an ambulance outside Penrith police station.

Shocking footage shows the gunman in a dark T-shirt and pants advancing towards police with his weapon drawn.

A young woman filming the standoff became hysterical as he appeared to raise a shotgun and fire at police as another woman screams, "He is shooting the police!

"Let's go, I am scared," she said.

A volley of shots is heard and the man momentarily stays on his feet before collapsing to the ground. He appeared to raise his head before officers opened fire again.

Police fired multiple rounds after the gunman refused to drop his gun.

Two uniformed officers can then be seen approaching from the police station and they appear to fire at the prone gunman multiple times. The girls filming were left hysterical and crying.

"I'm telling you this is happening, this is unfolding in front of my eyes," one cried.

She kept repeating, "Oh my God, oh my God," before the recording ended.

Terrified drinkers in the Aussie Arms pub on High St near the police station were placed in lockdown.

Riot squad police descended on Penrith last night and St Marys police station was roped off.

There were fears the man had an accomplice.

A video still of the gunman shot outside Penrith Police Station.



The injured police officer was taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Witnesses told Channel 7 police dragged the gunman's body inside the police station amid fears he may have had an accomplice.

There was unconfirmed reports the man may have been seeking retribution against police over an incident earlier in the day in western Sydney. Another witness described seeing a man walking near the Penrith police station on High St carrying what looked like a shotgun.

"They started yelling 'drop the gun, drop the gun', the witness said. Aaron Dawson, 30, was a block away when the shooting happened.

Early reports of shooting at Penrith police station.

"I was there just chilling and then next thing I hear is a few gunshots go off," he said.

"I thought it might have just been fireworks but then I heard police sirens, then I had a bit of a closer look and then next minute bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang.

"I thought that's not normal so I wandered up here to the cop shop and there is a bloke on the ground dead.

"He looked like he was wearing an Adidas hoodie and a shotty (shotgun) over his shoulder."

Penrith police station.

Police locked down the areas outside the two police stations and later confirmed one man had died.

Sources confirmed the shootings at the two police stations were connected.

Shattered glass could be seen at St Marys station.

"Police are urging all members of the public to avoid the area until further notice," police said in a statement said.

The situation has been described by police as 'serious'.

Police provided scant details last night as they worked to determine the motive.

Large swathes of Penrith and St Marys were also in lockdown as police tried to ascertain if anyone else was involved in the shooting.

The Police Association sent members to the scene to assist officers injured and to support the police who had shot the offender.