Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

TEXAS SHOOTING: Five dead, gunman shot after 'random' spree

by Phoebe Loomes
1st Sep 2019 8:20 AM | Updated: 9:31 AM

 

WARNING: Graphic

An active shooter has been shot and killed by police after opening fire and killing at least five people and injuring another 20 "at random" in the United States.

Police confirmed the deaths and said the "rampage began with the shooting of a Texas State Trooper" after one man hijacked a U.S. Postal Service Jeep in Odessa, Texas and began "shooting at random people" shortly after 4p.m. local time.

According to reports, the incident started from a traffic stop, which sparked a double hijacking which has spiralled into a deadly mass shooting and with two active shooters.

A Home Depot store was also targeted as authorities urged residents to stay in their homes.

A second shooter who was driving a separate small white or gold-coloured truck and was carrying a rifle is reportedly in custody.

One of the victims has been identified as a 17-month-old baby who was reportedly shot in the face.

Earlier, police said multiple people had been shot - including a state trooper - and urged locals to get off the road and exercise extreme caution.

While two two suspects have been disabled, Midland and Odessa remain on lockdown, with police advising the areas have not been secured.

"All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects," Midland Police Department said in a statement on Facebook earlier.

It's believed the shooters were driving together before reportedly hijacking two vehicles.

US President Donald Trump has been advised of the situation and the White House is actively monitoring the situation, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told ABC News.

Midland and Odessa in Texas were placed in lockdown by police as they searched for the two active shooters. The areas, in western Texas, are about 32 kilometres apart.

All staff from the Odessa Hospital have been called in to deal with the developing situation, according to reports from CBS8.

 

Officers seen in a lockdown area in the Permian Basin in Odessa. Picture: CBS8Source:Twitter
Officers seen in a lockdown area in the Permian Basin in Odessa. Picture: CBS8Source:Twitter

More to come.

Readers may find this story confronting. If you need to speak to someone, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

More Stories

editors picks gun laws shooting united states

Top Stories

    Mustangs focus on golden opportunity

    premium_icon Mustangs focus on golden opportunity

    Rugby League The pain of coming so close to a grand final berth has spurred the Mustangs on throughout this year’s Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League season

    United one step closer to grand final

    premium_icon United one step closer to grand final

    Soccer TWEED United are one step closer to a grand final berth, after overcoming Musgrave...

    The 5 stories from Tweed you have to read this week

    The 5 stories from Tweed you have to read this week

    News These are the stories you must read from the Tweed in the last week

    Thankyou Brett: Commander retires after 30 years

    premium_icon Thankyou Brett: Commander retires after 30 years

    News Brett Gray has finished his final shift at the station today, retiring after 30...