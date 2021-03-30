Gunned down carjacker jailed for violent rampage

Dylan Matthew Hammond is loaded into an ambulance in 2019 after being shot and run over in a dramatic end to a massive Bruce Highway police chase. Picture: John McCutcheon

Dylan Matthew Hammond is loaded into an ambulance in 2019 after being shot and run over in a dramatic end to a massive Bruce Highway police chase. Picture: John McCutcheon

A man whose violent crime spree ended in his leg being amputated after he was shot on the Bruce Highway has since attacked two inmates in jail.

Dylan Matthew Hammond was behind the wheel during a massive police chase on the Bruce Highway that ended at Parklands in the Sunshine Coast on July 10, 2019.

A video played in Maroochydore District Court on Tuesday showed Hammond dangerously weaving in and out of traffic at more than 100km/h before he was stopped, shot in the thigh and run over by a passing caravan.

Mr Hammond was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital and had his leg amputated.

Where to get tested for Covid on Sunshine Coast and Noosa

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said Hammond, who had called police and said he would use his firearm if they tried to intercept him, was armed and under the influence of drugs when he took police on the 124km chase.

“Mr Hammond went on a violent and menacing rampage, he was on parole or unlawfully at large and in the crown’s submission is a dangerous habitual offender with a serious disregard for the law,” he said.

“ … The time for leniency is not today and he was and remains a danger to community even when in custody.”

A mother tried to shield her young children from the dramatic scenes in front of them as Dylan Matthew Hammond was shot by police and run over on the Bruce Highway. Picture: File

Mr Cook said Hammond was also armed with a knife earlier that morning when he forced a man out of his Holden Colorado ute in Hervey Bay.

He said Hammond later broke into the Tinana South home of a pregnant 37-year-old woman and held her at gunpoint while demanding her car keys.

“He yelled ‘where are your keys s…, I just need your f...ing keys’,” Mr Cook said.

“She yelled at him to leave, picked up the nearest thing to her.

“He then lifted his firearm and pointed it at her, she backed away and he kept saying ‘give me the f...ing keys’.

“He then fired the firearm into the armchair.”

The woman burnt her hand when she grabbed the barrel of the gun and attempted to get Hammond towards the front door.

“He lunged at her and she hit him with a wooden bowl, she followed this with a couple of punches that Mr Hammond blocked, he then grabbed her by the upper arms and kicked her hard in the stomach, she was 18 weeks pregnant at the time.”

The court heard Hammond did not know the lady was pregnant or that her 14-year-old son was in the house when he kicked her.

Mr Cook said Hammond later took a white sedan that he was driving when police intercepted him.

After being taken into custody Hammond was caught on CCTV footage throwing hot water on a fellow inmate and punching another seven months after his 2019 crime spree ended.

Mr Cook said the 27-year-old, who had a “significant” history, should spend 12 to 15 years in prison.

The aftermath of the high speed chase on the Bruce Highway. Picture: File.

Hammond pleaded guilty via video link on Tuesday to 30 offences including assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, burglary while armed, two counts of armed robbery, three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and an evasion offence.

Defence barrister Simon Lewis said Hammond had suffered from substance abuse, significant mental health issues and underlying anger issues that were linked to traumatic experiences in his childhood.

Mr Lewis said since being in custody he had attempted to self-harm and had his wheelchair taken off him.

He said prison would be more onerous on him and the fact that he was able to assault two prisoners didn’t reduce his vulnerability.

“He is still vulnerable in jail, he has one leg and if he is in the wheelchair he is vulnerable and particularly if he is not in his wheelchair he is more vulnerable,” he said.

Mr Lewis told the court Hammond’s leg was amputated too high to get a prosthetic and he would have to live with the punishment for the rest of his life.

“ … What is the loss of a leg worth in years? That is a difficult proposition, but it is something that he’s got to live with for the rest of his life,” he said.

The white sedan driven by Hammond during the high speed chase on the Bruce Highway. Picture: File

Mr Lewis said 15 years in prison was too high for the Hammond, who was 25 and 26 years old at the time of his offending.

“This is a relatively young man who committed a string of very significant and serious offences who has suffered gravely for it and it is a case that is going to require your honour to exercise sentence discretion in a number of ways,” he said.

Judge Glen Cash said he thought an appropriate punishment would be 13 years, but reduced the sentence having noted his vulnerability in prison.

Hammond was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

He won’t be eligible for parole until he has served 80 per cent of the sentence.

464 days of pre-sentence custody was declared as time already served.

He was disqualified from driving for four years.