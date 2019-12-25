Menu
Crime

Guns were hidden in the lining of suitcase

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
25th Dec 2019 1:00 AM
A MAN on bail for gun and drugs charges was busted with firearms concealed in the lining of a suitcase, along with other weapons and drug paraphernalia.

Dean Gary Joseph made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 16 after being taken back into custody.

His fresh charges were for possessing 1.05g methamphetamines, two glass pipes, clip seal bags, digital scales, a butterfly knife, a knuckle duster, ammunition and the .22 firearms.

Joseph was on bail for possessing meth, shortened firearms, ammunition and a taser.

Magistrate Cameron Press found Joseph was an unacceptable risk of reoffending, refused him bail and adjourned his matters until January 17.

