Fireys battling increasing winds to contain 225ha fire

UPDATE 9.50am: FIREFIGHTERS worked hard overnight to control a fire that jumped a containment line at Duranbah.

The fire started yesterday and has burnt more than 225ha.

A Rural Fire Service spokesman said southerly winds pushed the fire across containment lines towards Forest Hill Rd on the northern side of the fire.

While no homes were under direct threat, the fire was impinging on property boundaries.

Crews from the RFS and National Parks, water bombing aircraft and heavy plant were employed to contain the breakout on the north-eastern corner of the fire.

Existing trails were used to put in containment lines.

Tactical burns on the north-western side of the fire were also successful.

The RFS spokesman said the fire was not yet under full control, and with stronger winds expected today, nearby residents were advised to remain vigilant.

He said the fire was currently at Advice level.

Residents are advised to keep watch on the Fires Near Me site, which gives updates on the current fire situation.

Residents should also have a plan in place should they need to evacuate.

Original story: FIREFIGHTERS continue to fight a fire burning in the Tweed Shire.

NSW RFS crews assisted by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service are working today to contain the fire burning to the north of Clothiers Creek Rd, east of the Pacific Highway and south of Forest Hill Rd at Duranbah.

While conditions overnight eased, stronger north westerly winds are forecast to strengthen through the day.

Those in the area of Clothiers Creek Road, Forest Hill Rd and Tanglewood areas should continue to monitor conditions, take advice from firefighters in the area and follow their bush fire survival plans.

With backburning operations likely to be undertaken today, smoke will be visible from the M1 Pacific Motorway.

Please only call triple-0 (000) if you see an unattended fire.