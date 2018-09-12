Gutsy Tweed golfer's Asian breakthrough

TWEED Heads/Coolangatta golfer and Iraq war veteran Damien Jordan has pocketed a lucrative $17,500 pay cheque after victory on the Philippine Golf Tour Asia circuit.

The Tweed-based golfer, who receives his tutelage from Chinderah Golf Club's resident PGA professional Ben Cronk, led wall-to-wall at the Aboitiz Invitational at Orchard's Palmer course in the Philippines at the weekend, ultimately winning by a comfortable four strokes.

According to the Phillipine Daily Inquirer, Jordan repelled the early threat of Namchok Tantipokhakull and Angelo Que in the final round with "a decisive four-birdie binge in a seven-hole stretch linking both nines, turning what was expected to be a down-to-the-wire battle into a runaway triumph as his putting clicked and his rivals faltered one after the other.”

It's been over 10 years since the army veteran, who served in the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Australian Regiment, returned from Iraq, and in that time he has worked tirelessly as an amateur before turning pro and winning the Victorian PGA Championship last year.

The win led him to a start at the star-studded 2017 Australian Open at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney, where he lined up amongst the likes of Jason Day and Jordan Speith.