Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Guy Sebastian’s former manager arrested over alleged $1.15m fraud
Guy Sebastian’s former manager arrested over alleged $1.15m fraud
Celebrity

Guy Sebastian’s ex-manager charged

2nd Jul 2020 8:07 AM

Guy Sebastian's ex-manager has been charged with fraud offences after he allegedly kept more than $1 million dollars from the singer over seven years.

Titus Day, 47, was arrested at his multimillion-dollar home on Ocean Street in Bondi just after 6.30pm Thursday, NSW Police said in a statement.

Police inquiries allegedly revealed multiple fraud offences committed between December 2013 and April 2020.

Titus Day was Guy Sebastian’s manager until 2017.
Titus Day was Guy Sebastian’s manager until 2017.

 

Celebrity manager, Titus Day, has been arrested after allegedly defrauding Guy Sebastian.
Celebrity manager, Titus Day, has been arrested after allegedly defrauding Guy Sebastian.

 

He was taken to Waverley Police Station and charged with 61 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

Police will allege in court that the man knowingly withheld $1.15 million in earnings from a client between December 2013 and April 2020.

This arrest comes amid a furious court battle between the pair, with each claiming to be owed hundreds of thousands of dollars.

 

Celebrity agent Titus Day appeared at Waverley Court last month. Picture: Matrix Images
Celebrity agent Titus Day appeared at Waverley Court last month. Picture: Matrix Images

 

Titus Day allegedly defrauded Guy Sebastian of more than $1.15 million.
Titus Day allegedly defrauded Guy Sebastian of more than $1.15 million.

Sebastian claims Day owes him $200,000 over an alleged breach of contract and unpaid fees, while the singer's former manager says he is owed $800,000.

Day previously told The Sydney Morning Herald that his business was "crippled" due to money allegedly owed by Sebastian.

"Guy terminated the management contract after 11-and-a-half years without notice and then refused to pay me commissions on any work that I did, even for events that had been completed. That crippled my business," he told the publication.

"All income that is earned comes to the manager first and then is paid on after commissions are deducted. That's how management deals work. Any money I am holding from royalties or otherwise is a fraction of what he refused to pay me as commissions for work I did as his manager."

 

Titus Day allegedly defrauded Guy Sebastian over a seven-year period.
Titus Day allegedly defrauded Guy Sebastian over a seven-year period.

 

The pair worked together for more than 11 years before going their separate ways in 2017.

At the time Day said he was "very sad to be losing Guy as a client".

Day's management agency, 6 Degrees Management, went into liquidation in July last year.

He had previously represented other Australian celebrities including Sophie Monk and Shannon Noll.

Day has been refused bail to appear at Waverley Local Court later today

 

On Wednesday 3 June 2020, officers from South Sydney Police Area Command received a report of an alleged fraud committed against a 38-year-old man.
On Wednesday 3 June 2020, officers from South Sydney Police Area Command received a report of an alleged fraud committed against a 38-year-old man.

 

Originally published as Guy Sebastian's ex-manager charged

More Stories

guy sebastian manager

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Action needed now to save koalas from extinction by 2050

        premium_icon Action needed now to save koalas from extinction by 2050

        News FRIENDS of the Koala are warning the NSW Government habitat needs to be protected to save the beloved marsupials.

        Driver in critical condition after truck roller

        premium_icon Driver in critical condition after truck roller

        News A TRUCK has rolled on the Summerland Way this afternoon.

        Coolangatta businesses get border relief

        premium_icon Coolangatta businesses get border relief

        News The surf lifesaving club that’s spent the last three months stuck in the middle of...

        Border traffic chaos looms as locals fear massive gridlock

        premium_icon Border traffic chaos looms as locals fear massive gridlock

        News Border checkpoints to cause significant gridlock