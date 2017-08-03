Gym equipment upgrade causes concern

WORKING IT OUT: The Tweed Shire Council is looking to install new gym equipment and upgrade the current equipment (see inset) in John Follent Park, Tweed Heads.

PROPERTY owners on Keith Compton Dr, Tweed Heads, are calling on the Tweed Shire Council to reconsider its upgrade of gym equipment at John Follent Park, saying they were not consulted over the plans.

Victoria-based Tweed ratepayer Norm Rinaldi said council did not directly contact him about a new exercise station proposal.

"The council has no trouble mailing rates to us or our agent, but does not have the courtesy to mail other important information to us," Mr Rinaldi said.

"We would expect them to have a responsibility to the owners."

The Tweed Shire Council is looking to install new gym equipment in John Follent Park, Tweed heads. Aisling Brennan

Mr Rinaldi said he did not believe council should be building a new exercise station because hardly anybody used the current equipment.

"The council already has exercise stations spread out along the length of the park, and so they could easily allocate more money to upkeep those stations in the first instance," he said.

But Victorian visitor Natalie Wharf said she regularly walked through John Follent Park when holidaying on the Tweed and believed proper exercise equipment would be a great asset.

"Anything that gets you out in the open I think is fantastic," she said.