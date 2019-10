FIRE fighters have been able to stop a blaze before it spread to a Tweed gym.

Emergency services were called to Anytime Fitness at the corner of Minjungbal Dr and Machinery Dr, Tweed Heads South.

The business' neon-sign went up in flames at 9pm on Saturday night.

NSW Fire and Rescue crews from Tweed Heads and Banora Point we able to put out the flame and run safety checks of the gym.

There was no damage to the building.