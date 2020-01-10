Menu
Jax Kranitz is more flexible than you.
Jax Kranitz is more flexible than you.
Gymnast’s freaky new viral challenge

10th Jan 2020 2:16 PM

PLANKING could be dangerous depending on where you attempted one, but the latest viral sensation might create more injuries than any other.

We give you, US college gymnast Jax Kranitz and the Flex Challenge.

As explained in the video below, you have to lie facedown on the ground with your hands behind your back - and get back to your feet without going on your side or back.

Kranitz makes it look easy.

But the internet moves fast and already we have a cuter contestant who makes it look even easier.

Do not try this after one or two too many beers.

