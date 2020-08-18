Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Noel Ormes died in the tragic incident in 2019.
Noel Ormes died in the tragic incident in 2019.
News

Gympie businessman on manslaughter charge over work death

Shelley Strachan
18th Aug 2020 10:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The independent Work Health and Safety Prosecutor, Aaron Guilfoyle, has commenced an industrial manslaughter prosecution against the owner of a Gympie business which sells and services electric motors.

Mr Guilfoyle has charged Jeff Owen with one offence under s.34C of the Work Health and Safety Act 2011, alleging that in July last year at his business premises in Gympie, Mr Owen negligently caused the death of a worker.

READ MORE: 'It doesn't seem real' - family's grief after Tozer St incident

The maximum penalty for industrial manslaughter is 20 years imprisonment. This is the first prosecution for industrial manslaughter against an individual since the offence was enacted in Queensland in 2017.

The 25 biggest Gympie stories of 2019

Over 200 people paid tribute to Gympie man Noel Patrick 'Wingy' Ormes at Gympie Cemetery.
Over 200 people paid tribute to Gympie man Noel Patrick 'Wingy' Ormes at Gympie Cemetery.

A second party, a company, has also been charged with an offence under the Act arising from the same incident.

The charges against Mr Owen will be mentioned in the Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Noel Ormes lost his life in the 2019 incident.
Noel Ormes lost his life in the 2019 incident.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp
industrial manslaughter jeff owen owens rewinds workplace death
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Life in lockdown: How to beat the cyber attacks

        Premium Content Life in lockdown: How to beat the cyber attacks

        Technology LIFE in lockdown has seen more Australians prone to cyber-attacks as we turn our homes into offices, stream more entertainment and play more online games.

        $17M major upgrade for North Coast high school

        Premium Content $17M major upgrade for North Coast high school

        News Specialist training facilities will be built at the school

        Man faces court over alleged gun possession in Byron Bay

        Premium Content Man faces court over alleged gun possession in Byron Bay

        News THE MAN was arrested in the parking lot of a Byron Bay hardware store last...

        Investigations under way after reports of missing man

        Investigations under way after reports of missing man

        News Lismore resident was last seen on Thursday, August 13