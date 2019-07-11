Gympie car chase hero more shaken up by Origin loss

Dustin Horne and Riley Payne were both in the truck pictured when Dustin tried to block the allegedly 'crazed driver' in Gympie. The driver ended up getting shot and then hit by a car at the end of the 200km police chase.

Dustin Horne and Riley Payne were both in the truck pictured when Dustin tried to block the allegedly 'crazed driver' in Gympie. The driver ended up getting shot and then hit by a car at the end of the 200km police chase. Troy Jegers

LAGOON Pocket dad Dustin Horne has been left a bit amused at all the fuss and at being hailed a hero across Australia and the world for the role he played in bringing down the alleged crazed driver who led police on a high-speed chase through Gympie on Wednesday.

Mr Horne, a truck driver and former multiple winner of the Mother Mountain Speedway King of the Mountain, was driving a truck on the Bruce Hwy near Nick's Readymix cement works on Wednesday morning when the wanted car and multiple police cars came up behind him.

Mr Horne made the decision to move his truck a little in an attempt to stop the driver.

"I went into his path a little bit," he said.

"I saw in the rear-view mirror, I was watching the traffic behind me.

"I was listening on the radio on the way out to Nick's to get a load of blocks and... I thought I would move over a bit and the next minute he has hit the trailer straight out the back."

He hit Mr Horne's truck hard so hard that the young fellow travelling with Mr Horne yelled "Holy J----!"

"The cops were right behind him and he decided to go around us, so I moved forward to let the police go.

"He was not mucking around," Mr Horne said. "He was out and around - he did not care what was coming. The front mud guard was dragging on the ground.

"I quickly went forward into the little side street (near Nick's) and about eight police cars went past."

Dylan Matthew Hammond remains in a critical condition and under police guard in hospital today after he was eventually shot and hit by a car in a terrifying and bloody end to the 200km chase just north of Nambour.

Mr Hammond had allegedly held up the Hervey Bay Hotel earlier.

Mr Horne said it was not until he saw the news that he realised how dangerous the situation had been.

"I had my mate's little fella beside me, in a way I am glad he did not stop," he said.

"I didn't know he was armed or anything like that."

Mr Horne added that he was probably more shaken by Queensland's State of Origin loss than the events on the highway yesterday.

The Criminal Investigations Branch and Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations into the incidents.