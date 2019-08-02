Menu
A young Gympie man will spend the weekend behind bars after repeated alleged bail breaches.
Gympie court: Breaching bail leads to weekend behind bars

2nd Aug 2019
A YOUNG Gympie region man will spend the weekend in jail, after he failed to appear in a Southport court last week to face assault and stolen property charges.

Michael Joshua Whitson, 18, of Curra, was convicted of failing to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on July 25.

He appeared in custody in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday and was dealt with via telephone link to magistrate Chris Callaghan at the Noosa courthouse.

Mr Callaghan sentenced Whitson to four days jail for his failure to appear at Southport, with parole from Monday.

He remanded Whitson in custody on other charges, including assault and stealing at Southport on July 2, along with public nuisance at Burleigh Heads and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property on July 6

Whitson is expected to remain in custody while court authorities sort out other issues, including the status of charges alleging arson and bringing stolen goods into Queensland.

Mr Callaghan said Whitson's court records would have to be transferred to Gympie and new arrangements made about his bail conditions, which currently include a requirement that he report to Southport police every Monday.

"How's he going to report to Southport if he's in Gympie?” Mr Callaghan said.

Mr Callaghan said Whitson's bail breach record meant jail was "the only sentence I can impose”.

He ordered that Whitson be able to apply for bail on Monday, on the assault, nuisance and stolen property charges.

Police said officers had picked Whitson up on Thursday.

Whitson's legal representative told the court Whitson had been struggling financially and this might have been the reason for his failures to appear at the Gold Coast.

He was homeless but had last week moved to Gympie and was now receiving family support.

Police are expected to oppose bail on Monday.

