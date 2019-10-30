Gympie man just wants a footpath outside home of 90 years

Gympie Resident Jack Murray wants a footpath on garrick and Musgrave streets so he and other residents don’t have to walk on the road to get around.

Gympie Resident Jack Murray wants a footpath on garrick and Musgrave streets so he and other residents don’t have to walk on the road to get around.

AS A resident of Garrick St since 1927, Jack Murray has witnessed a lot of change.

But one thing has stayed the same. The road has never had a footpath, and he wants that to change.

The 92-year-old said he relies on a walker to get around, and the lack of a footpath is forcing him to eschew safety. "I've got to walk on the road. I can't push it (on the grass)," he said.

It was particularly troubling when paths were being built in areas like One Miile Oval and along Power Rd.

Jack Murray.

"For miles they've got footpaths," Mr Murray said.

"There's no houses but they've got footpaths.

"I can't understand why Garrick St and Musgrave Sts always seem to miss out. We've got two convenience stores up and down the road."

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* 'Desperate' Gympie mum jailed for stealing $45k from boss

* 'Nothing to do' in Gympie is a 'total load of bull'

A council spokesman said Garrick and Musgrave Sts were on the council's to-do list, but not for another five or six years. "Priority is given to streets with missing links, particularly near schools and other heavily frequented areas," Mr Murray said.

Jack Murray says the lack of a footpath and his reliance on using a walker is forcing him to walk on the road.

"Pathway routes are determined by a number of factors like proximity to shopping areas, schools, employment generators like the CBD, parks and sporting facilities, tourist attractions and community meeting points like libraries, hospitals and aged care facilities."

He said the expected cost of installing a footpath on the streets was $150,000-$175,000.