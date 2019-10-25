Gympie MP calls on Minister to resign over racehorse horror

Jockey Glen Boss rides Vow and Declare to victory in race 6, the Tattersall's Cup, during the Tattersall's Tiara race day at Eagle Farm.

IT IS very exciting to think Gympie might have a "local" entrant in the Melbourne Cup this year, with Vow and Declare looking likely to get a guernsey on Monday's shortlist.

With this thrilling news revealed on the eve of another big Gympie race day, it remains a challenging time for the horse racing industry in the wake of the ABC special report on retired horses being tortured in abattoirs. We are yet to see a new official plan of action or code of conduct to protect these noble creatures, whose existence has become so entwined with mankind's.

The industry needs to do something, and to be seen to be doing something sooner rather than later. The community will not forgive any attempt to sweep it under the carpet.

Gympie MP Tony Perret yesterday called on the Premier to sack Agriculture Minister Mark Furner after he failed to justify his department's inaction on the issue. The department allegedly failed to address nine reports on this issue that were made before the show aired.

Mr Perrett called on Mr Furner to immediately resign and for the State Govt to come clean on why it neglected its objective to ensure racing animals were cared for before, during and after racing.

The public too would like to know why this cruelty was ignored.