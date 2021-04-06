Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Adam Brand has been announced as the Gympie Muster ambassador for 2021.
Adam Brand has been announced as the Gympie Muster ambassador for 2021.
News

Gympie Muster unveils ‘very special’ anniversary ambassador

JOSH PRESTON
2nd Apr 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Gympie Muster has announced Australian country music legend Adam Brand as its "very special" ambassador for the 40th anniversary edition of the festival later this year.

Gympie Muster 2021 ambassador Adam Brand.
Gympie Muster 2021 ambassador Adam Brand.

MORE MUSTER NEWS

*More big names add to blockbuster Gympie Muster line-up

*Aussie country royalty to descend on Gympie Muster

*PHOTOS: The best Gympie Muster snapshots through the years

The 12-time Country Music Awards of Australia winner was announced as Muster ambassador this week, and will close the festival with his set in the Crow Bar on Sunday night.

The performance will be Brand's first at the Crow Bar since his first Muster gig in 1998.

"I am honoured to be the Gympie Music Muster Ambassador this year, and to celebrate it, I'm going back to where I started in 1998, the mighty Crow Bar," Brand said.

"I'm doing the curtain closing party with my brothers Cornell & Carr. The very last note, the very last drum beat, the very last hurrah for the 40th birthday of the one and only Gympie Muster. Sunday night, loud, proud and last."

Singer Adam Brand.
Singer Adam Brand.

The Ready for Love singer said he still had fond memories of his first Crow Bar performance.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

"I remember being totally new, hardly anybody knew who I was and the joint was absolutely jumping," he said.

"It's been all those years since - I can't wait.

 

"I'm always excited to play the Muster, but this has just got something different about it.

 

"It feels like a full, complete circle."

The Muster veteran said it was a "huge honour" to be named ambassador after 13 performances at the iconic festival.

 

"It means a lot, it has always held such a high place in my mind and my career," he said.

 

"Once I started playing at the Muster it was like, 'now I get it.'

 

"It's a piece of Australia. You can't go there and not have a good time."

adam brand gympie muster gympie muster 2021 gympie news gympie region music festivals what's on in gympie
Gympie Times

Just In

    TV fitness guru dead at 48

    TV fitness guru dead at 48
    • 6th Apr 2021 2:05 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Breathtaking’ property with glamping, villas for sale

        Premium Content ‘Breathtaking’ property with glamping, villas for sale

        Property Nestled in the hinterland, this property has all the approvals in place to be run as a Bed and Breakfast

        See inside: Million-dollar marine centre transformation

        Premium Content See inside: Million-dollar marine centre transformation

        News The state-of-the-art facility is now open to the public and resort guests.

        ‘One hell of a ride’: Local drivers conquer the Mountain

        Premium Content ‘One hell of a ride’: Local drivers conquer the Mountain

        News Three local drivers climbed onto the podium over the Bathurst 6 Hour weekend.

        Coastal weather warnings raised by BOM

        Coastal weather warnings raised by BOM

        News Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities on...