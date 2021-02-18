Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Payne Haas’ year has gone from bad to worse with the Broncos’ enforcer forced from the training field with a leg injury.
Payne Haas’ year has gone from bad to worse with the Broncos’ enforcer forced from the training field with a leg injury.
Rugby League

Haas injured at Broncos training

by Chris Honnery
18th Feb 2021 1:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Broncos enforcer Payne Haas has gone down with an ankle injury at training on Thursday morning.

Haas was participating in a routine training drill when he fell to the ground clutching at his right ankle.

The 21-year-old limped off the field in discomfort and sat out the rest of the session.

The severity of the injury is yet to be confirmed.

Haas has been suspended for the first three matches of the NRL season following his run-in with police officers earlier this year.

 

 

 

Originally published as Haas injured at Broncos training

broncos nrl 2021 payne haas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘HORRIFIC’: Our nurses ‘emotionally, physically shattered’

        Premium Content ‘HORRIFIC’: Our nurses ‘emotionally, physically shattered’

        News Lismore MP Janelle Saffin says there are “hundreds of harrowing stories” about the regional health system, and she wants action.

        $9000 fine handed out for chopping down trees

        $9000 fine handed out for chopping down trees

        Gardening Council warns even camphors may not been removed without checking for wildlife...

        Nurses warn more staff needed to prevent ED violence

        Premium Content Nurses warn more staff needed to prevent ED violence

        News “We need the government to support our nurses and midwives by implementing safe...

        North Coast aged care homes first to get COVID jab

        Premium Content North Coast aged care homes first to get COVID jab

        News Vaccinations will be given to aged care residents next week.