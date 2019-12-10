Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology says wild weather will hit Northern Rivers region soon.
Hail storm expected to hit Northern Rivers

Sherele Moody
10th Dec 2019 8:09 PM

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts on NSW including our region.

In the 6.40pm alert the BOM warned the wild weather is head for the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and Northern Tablelands districts of NSW.

"Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Tenterfield, Tabulam, Dorrigo, Ebor and Glenreagh," the BOM said.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours."

