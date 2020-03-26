Menu
Police speak to a driver of a vehicle at a road block near the Queensland-NSW border on the Gold Coast Highway in Coolangatta, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The Queensland border closure has come into effect form midnight on Wednesday as authorities try to stop the spread of COVID-19. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese) NO ARCHIVING
Health

Haircut rule lifted as NSW records 190 new cases

by Georgia Clark
26th Mar 2020 11:10 AM

The Federal Government has lifted a 30-minute rule on hairdressers and barbers across the country.

The backflip on haircuts comes into effect immediately but stylists are asked to minimise personal contact and enforce indoor distancing rules. 

Funeral rules have also been relaxed with states and territories permitted to provide exemptions for attendance numbers.

The announcement followed the death of two Victorians which brought the national COVID-19 death toll to 11.

The number of confirmed diagnoses in NSW rose by 190 to 1219 overnight and 16 people are in ICU.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian also moved to tighten measures around cruise ships in NSW, declaring passengers cannot disembark until "further notice".

Originally published as Haircut rule lifted as NSW records 190 new cases

