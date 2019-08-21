Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
California hairdresser forced to relocate due to homelessness, drug crisis. Picture: Twitter
California hairdresser forced to relocate due to homelessness, drug crisis. Picture: Twitter
Business

Hairdresser sick of cleaning ‘excrement’

by James Hall
21st Aug 2019 12:06 PM

A salon owner says she's been forced to close her doors after running her business for 15 years because of the California homeless crisis.

Elizabeth Novak lashed out at the state's governor through a video posted to Twitter, saying she regularly found people camped out in tents across her front door and often cleans up human "poop and pee".

 

Ms Novak says she is constantly dealing with break-ins. Picture: Fox News
Ms Novak says she is constantly dealing with break-ins. Picture: Fox News

 

She also said she found syringes used for drug use and told Fox News she had been broken into several times.

"When I come into work I'm never sure what I'm going to come into," she said in an interview on the US broadcaster.

"I have to clean up the poop and pee off of my doorstep.

"I've ben broken into, I've had my glass broken, I clean up human excrement off of my doorstep every week (and) cups of urine."

"I do have compassion for these people, but they're sleeping in front of your door, and they're leaving trash, and they're turning over garbage cans.

"I can't do that anymore."

 

Tents are regularly sprawled across her front door. Picture: Fox News
Tents are regularly sprawled across her front door. Picture: Fox News

 

In the Twitter post to the state's Governor Gavin Newsom, the hairdresser slammed his "liberal ideology" and criticised him for "sitting in his million-dollar home and not having to look at what we have to look at".

"I talk to the police officers, they told me to contact you," she said.

"They want to do something and they can't, you changed the laws.

"So I want to know what you're going to do for us, the ones that are unhappy?

"You want to make us a sanctuary state, you want to make it comfortable for everybody except for the people that work hard and have tried their hardest to get along in life and now we have to change that because of your laws."

 

The hairdresser blames ‘liberal ideology’. Picture: Twitter
The hairdresser blames ‘liberal ideology’. Picture: Twitter

 

According to Fox News, homelessness is up 19 per cent in Sacramento since 2017 to more than 5500, while there were 130,000 people living on the streets in California as of last year.

Ms Novak told the station she would relocate her business.

"A lot of people asked why go directly to the Governor, why take it to that level, and I think it's an SOS for all small business owners," she said.

"And not just business owners but employees in the downtown area."

 

She’s packing up and relocating the business. Picture: Twitter
She’s packing up and relocating the business. Picture: Twitter

More Stories

business editors picks hairdresser homelessness

Top Stories

    Emotional tribute for 'beautiful' teen killed in crash

    premium_icon Emotional tribute for 'beautiful' teen killed in crash

    News A YOUNG Domino’s Pizza delivery rider killed in a fatal crash at Tweed last night has been described as a “beautiful boy trying to make a good life for himself”

    WATCH: Police thank community for hit-and-run arrest

    premium_icon WATCH: Police thank community for hit-and-run arrest

    Crime A man, 22, died after his bicycle was allegedly struck in June

    Driver dies in Tweed crash while delivering pizza

    premium_icon Driver dies in Tweed crash while delivering pizza

    News "We will be providing support to our team members and loved ones."

    Clarence MP tells Barnaby to stick to own turf

    premium_icon Clarence MP tells Barnaby to stick to own turf

    Politics Anti-abortion robocalls prompt Gulaptis to speak out