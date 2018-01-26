Hall gets a hand from festival fund

CRABBES Creek Community Hall was among the groups to cash in on the recent round of Falls Festival Community Grants.

The hall association's president Reg Robinson said the funds went towards their annual New Year's Eve celebrations.

"Every New Year's Eve, the Crabbes Creek Community Hall puts on a fabulous family-focused celebration,” he said.

"The funds from Falls Festival will be used towards one off the biggest costs of the evening, more than $5000 is spent on the fireworks display.

Falls Festival Byron Bay director Brandon Saul said they were happy to be able to support nearby community groups, which also included Mullumbimby Public School, Byron-based early childhood education group Shaping Outomes and WIRES Northern Rivers.

"Our local community is full of people who work tirelessly, usually on a volunteer basis, for small organisations and groups that contribute hugely to the well-being of the whole,” Mr Sauls aid.

"Falls Festival is thrilled to be able to provide them some support and acknowledgement through the Community Fund.”

Every year The Falls Music and Arts Festival in each location (Lorne, Marion Bay and Byron Bay) puts $1 from each ticket sold into a Falls Festival Community Fund that is then distributed to a range of local organisations.