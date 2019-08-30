Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lennox Head second-rower Callum Jones take possession at the lineout in the FNC rugby minor semi-final against Lennox Head last week. PHOTO: Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Lennox Head second-rower Callum Jones take possession at the lineout in the FNC rugby minor semi-final against Lennox Head last week. PHOTO: Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Rugby Union

Hall keeping focus internal, working on denfce

30th Aug 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMING OFF the biggest win in the club’s short history, Casuarina Beach are now preparing for a preliminary final.

After securing their first ever finals win last week over Lennox Head, the Barbarians will either face Ballina or Wollongbar-Alstonville for a shot in the grand final.

Coach Mick Hall said his side would be training lightly this week, with a heavy focus on their defensive structure.

“We are not worrying about who we play, we have to spend time worrying about ourselves,” Hall said.

“If we make as many mistakes and give away as many penalties as we did last week will not beat the other two sides.”

With the club’s first taste of finals football now behind them, Hall said his side will be able to settle down.

“When we held onto the ball (last week) we were able to score with relative ease,”he said.

“It is a matter of being able to do that again.

“There was a lot of nervous energy, but once we settled down we were able to move forward.”

Casuarina will find out who they play in the preliminary final, after Ballina and Wollongbar-Alstonville play the major semi final to decide the host of the grand final this Saturday.

casuarina beach barbarians mick hall rugby union
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Search intensifies for missing Marion

    premium_icon Search intensifies for missing Marion

    News Mrs Leydon says there is a constant steam of people getting in touch with possible information about her mother

    MP says NAPLAN has not been a success

    premium_icon MP says NAPLAN has not been a success

    Education While Queensland schools are dealing with the fallout of this week’s released...

    Labor promises action over Aldi bag affair

    Labor promises action over Aldi bag affair

    Politics The NSW Labor donation scandal has already claimed one scalp

    Sneaky way woman allegedly hid stolen perfume

    premium_icon Sneaky way woman allegedly hid stolen perfume

    Crime Woman allegedly stole close to $100 worth of perfume