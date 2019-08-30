Hall keeping focus internal, working on denfce

Lennox Head second-rower Callum Jones take possession at the lineout in the FNC rugby minor semi-final against Lennox Head last week. PHOTO: Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

COMING OFF the biggest win in the club’s short history, Casuarina Beach are now preparing for a preliminary final.

After securing their first ever finals win last week over Lennox Head, the Barbarians will either face Ballina or Wollongbar-Alstonville for a shot in the grand final.

Coach Mick Hall said his side would be training lightly this week, with a heavy focus on their defensive structure.

“We are not worrying about who we play, we have to spend time worrying about ourselves,” Hall said.

“If we make as many mistakes and give away as many penalties as we did last week will not beat the other two sides.”

With the club’s first taste of finals football now behind them, Hall said his side will be able to settle down.

“When we held onto the ball (last week) we were able to score with relative ease,”he said.

“It is a matter of being able to do that again.

“There was a lot of nervous energy, but once we settled down we were able to move forward.”

Casuarina will find out who they play in the preliminary final, after Ballina and Wollongbar-Alstonville play the major semi final to decide the host of the grand final this Saturday.