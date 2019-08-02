Hall lays down challenge to his team ahead of Ladies' Day

RUGBY UNION: Coach Mick Hall has laid down the challenge to his team ahead of its match with Lismore City this weekend.

Casuarina Beach can secure a spot in the semi-finals for the first time in the club's brief history with a bonus point win on Saturday.

A big crowd is expected down at Casuarina for the annual Ladies' Day.

Hall said he wanted his side to produce a complete performance against Lismore City when it took the field at 3.15pm on Saturday.

"This is one of the few times I have been able to put a full side out on the park this season,” Hall said.

"It is really important for us to win this game with a bonus point and lock up that semi-finals spot.”

Hall said the charge to the end of the season starts this week, with a full squad to choose from and the finals on the horizon.

"As far as we are concerned we will be ramping it up this week in preparation for the finals,” he said.

"All of the players have committed to the last month of the season so we can get some decent training in.

"It is Ladies' Day (this weekend) and we will be aiming to put on a good show for everyone who has supported us this year.”

Casuarina Beach sit third on the table after falling to Ballina last week, while Wollongbar-Alstonville remain unbeaten.

ROUND 16 FIXTURES

- Bangalow v Ballina

- SCU v Casino

- Lennox Head v Grafton

- Byron Bay v Wollongbar-Alstonville

- Casuarina Beach v Lismore