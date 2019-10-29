Hall of Fame nominations close soon

THE Hall of Fame is the highest honour for any member – past or present – at Tweed River High School.

Those who have left their mark on the community or have gone on to great things have been recognised.

Nominations for this year’s Hall of Fame ballot will close on Friday.

The school community is encouraging everyone who believes they have a nomination worthy of recognition, to fill out the form on the school website.

School Administration Officer and Hall of Fame member, Kris Dinsey, said being recognised for her years of service to the school was a tremendous honour.

“It was surprising and obviously I was chuffed that they even nominated me,” she said.

“Ex-students don’t realise the things they have done are of interest, are outstanding or recognisable because you are living it – but to others it is remarkable and to us it is worthy of note.”

She said the school’s Hall of Fame was a special addition to an already fabulous Tweed institution.

“Tweed River High is part of the fabric of life in our community,” she said.

“It is a school which accepts and embraces all of our children and community members and works towards given the best education it possibly can.”

Forms can be found on the school website, https://tweedriver-h.schools.nsw.gov.au/.