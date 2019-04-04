Hall says cohesion is key to team success

NEXT STEP: Casuarina Beach player Joseva Latenacolo during his side's Round 1 victory over Grafton.

NEXT STEP: Casuarina Beach player Joseva Latenacolo during his side's Round 1 victory over Grafton. Contributed

RUGBY UNION: Full of confidence after their Round 1 win over Grafton, Casuarina Beach will be hoping for a more polished performance on Saturday afternoon.

The Barbarians make the trip to Casino for their Round 2 encounter, with an emphasis on ball control and defence.

With limited pre-season fixtures and a number of players missing the opening game, coach Mick Hall said he was hoping for a more polished performance compared to his sides 14-6 win last week.

"I am hoping we will get a bit more cohesion in our team,” Hall said.

"We didn't have a lot of games in the pre-season and I had about eight first-graders out last week, so hopefully we will get less of a stop start game against Casino.”

Set pieces are an area which has been a focus for Hall and his players this week, with the coach believing his side needed to be better in scrums and lineouts.

While the Barbarians have displayed a strong defence thus far in 2019, Casino is expected to present a good challenge.

Hall said they have attacking fire power out wide which can be dangerous for any side to face.

"I am wary of their outside backs,” he said.

"They have a couple of players who are slick and quick on their feet so we need to work hard and make sure we are good in transition and make sure we have the right players lined up in defence.”