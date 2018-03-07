Hall systems go for Tweed Boxing Mania

BAZ IS BACK: Barry Hall returned to the ring at the Kingscliff Boxing Stables last week ahead of Boxing Mania.

WHETHER you're a boxing boffin or just a student of sporting history, Saturday, March 24 is a date you must mark in the diary.

It is the night of Boxing Mania - one of the biggest boxing nights ever in the Tweed - where plenty will be on the line for the finest boxers in the Northern Rivers, including eight pro fights, five international fights and two big title bouts.

It's an evening brimming with so much flavour, anticipation and talent that Barry Hall, former AFL superstar - and one time Victorian Amateur Boxing Champion - had to check out the boxers for himself at the Kingscliff Boxing Stables last week.

Barry Hall at Kingscliff Boxing Stables. Richard Mamando

Hall, who is no slouch with the fists, visited the stables to spar with the Kingscliff club's boxers and to impart a little bit of wisdom before their fight night later this month.

"I'm here to help out and get a bit of fitness myself - two birds, one stone,” Hall said. "I'm not sure whether I'll help or hinder to be honest, but we want to promote the event in any way shape or form if we can.

"This bunch of fighters are a really good crew so hopefully we can pack the house out on the night.”

The old saying goes that we should never meet our heroes, but one of Hall's sparring opponents, Liam Callanan from Tallebudgera, couldn't believe it when he heard one of his childhood idols would be coming down to spar at the club.

"I watched Barry growing up and he was one of my heroes,” said Callanan.

"To share the ring with him was an amazing experience.”

Barry Hall sparred with long-time Liam Callanan from Tallebudgera. Richard Mamando

Trainer Nick Midgley said he hoped a huge crowd would get down to the Seagulls Club in Tweed Heads to support Boxing Mania.

"We're expecting a big crowd between 1500-1700 and we would love to get lots of people down to support our fighters and support the gym,” said Midgley.

"We have a really good following and we owe our success to the public.

"We're trying to put on top quality shows so people can keep supporting us and we can keep on doing it into the future.”

BOXING MANIA

When: Saturday, March 24, from 6pm

Where: Seagulls Club, West Tweed

Tickets: From $50, www.ticketmart.com.au