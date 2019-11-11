Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Music

Hallelujah, here they come: U2 touch down

11th Nov 2019 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

IRISH supergroup U2 have touched down in Brisbane, ready to rock Suncorp Stadium with their highly anticipated Joshua Tree tour tomorrow night.

The band flew in to Brisbane Airport aboard a private Boeing 757 yesterday afternoon, after kicking off the Australasian leg of the tour at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium.

Brisbane boasts the first show in Australia, followed by Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Perth, before the band jet off to continue the world tour in Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.

The last U2 tour of Australia was in 2010, with every other tour since then bypassing our shores.

Bono, Adam Clayton and The Edge of U2 arrive in Brisbane yesterday. Picture: Nathan Richter/BackGrid
Bono, Adam Clayton and The Edge of U2 arrive in Brisbane yesterday. Picture: Nathan Richter/BackGrid

And while the Joshua Tree tour was initially planned as a handful of shows in 2017 to mark the album's 30th anniversary, it later developed into a world tour, with more than 50 stadium shows booked across the planet.

Tickets for tomorrow night's Suncorp Stadium show are still available for purchase online.

 

 

 

 

 

Photos
View Gallery

More Stories

Show More
brisbane editors picks suncorp stadium u2

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brave acts of our firefighting heroes

        premium_icon Brave acts of our firefighting heroes

        News Bodies battered, faces smudged with ash, eyes reddened­ by the heat our weary firefighters are being hailed as heroes by the country towns they are protecting from...

        IN COURT: 28 people with criminal charges facing Tweed Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 28 people with criminal charges facing Tweed Court...

        Crime Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of...

        Health union backs calls demanding free parking

        premium_icon Health union backs calls demanding free parking

        Health The HSU has supported the calls demanding the NSW Government keeps its promise of...

        LAST DAYS: $1-a-week subscription

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: $1-a-week subscription

        News Do yourself a favour and get the best local journalism and rewards