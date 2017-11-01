Halloween revellers slammed over bad behaviour

Trick-or-treaters have been criticised after some threw objects at cars on the Tweed Coast during Halloween celebrations yesterday.

TWEED Coast residents have criticised trick-or-treaters who wreaked havoc during Halloween celebrations overnight.

One resident, Whitney Aldridge, posted a video to social media depicting young people throwing eggs and water balloons at passing cars at Bogangar.

"Absolute little s***s do not realise the damage they could be causing," Ms Aldridge posted.

"Have some respect!"

Her post, and others warning of the egging and water bombs, stirred up a huge response from fellow residents, with some slamming the incidents as "disgusting behaviour" while others called for parents and police to step in.

One Tweed resident told the Tweed Daily News he had spoken to a bus driver who dreaded having to drive through the streets of Bogangar on Halloween.

Others excused the behaviour as merely kids having a bit of fun.

The shenanigans followed similar events last year, where police were called in to reports of more than 60 teenagers throwing eggs at cars in Cabarita, while at Pottsville last year the windscreen of a bus was cracked after a projectile was thrown at it on Overall Drive.

Tweed/Byron LAC Inspector Luke Arthurs said while police weren't called to Cabarita, they did deal with similar incidents in the Byron area.

Insp Arthurs said throwing objects at vehicles was "risky behaviour".

"It's obviously dangerous to the car that's being driven and it puts you at risk of crashing," he said.

Bogangar resident Sonny Hintz, who had been living in the town for the past eight years, said issues during Halloween had only occurred in the past few years.

Ms Hintz, who lives close to Ti Tree Ave, where the incidents took place, said she avoided that area while trick-or-treating with her daughter.

She said while most youngsters were polite, it was disappointing to see a minority give the town's youth a bad name.

"Most of the kids are pretty good around here, it's just one group of kids," she said,

"It's just become a bit of a ritual… and it's a pity."

Mr Hintz had cautioned her mother, who lives nearby, to avoid driving along Ti Tree Ave where the group was gathered.