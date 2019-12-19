Hampers a way of saying thanks

Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce president James Owen joins Cudgen Rural Fire Service volunteers at the presentation of hampers to them as a way of saying 'thank you' for their tireless efforts in fighting fires on the Northern Rivers. Photo: SUPPLIED

THE work and dedication of Cudgen Rural Fire Service volunteers has been recognised with ‘thank you” hampers by the Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce.

Twenty eight volunteers who have been among Far North Coast Rural Fire Service crews fighting fires at Mt Nardi and Myall Creek received their hampers at a special evening on Wednesday at the RFS headquarters on Tweed Coast Rd.

Chamber president James Owen said the Chamber decided to forgo its social function, in lieu of making a donation to a worthy cause, and from there it grew into an incredible

community effort.

“We decided to approach the Cudgen RFS because we knew they’d been fighting fires for

weeks,” Mr Owen said.

“When I spoke to Troy Middlebrook, Cudgen RFS Captain, to ask him how we could help, he

said ‘everyone is getting tired, the Far North Coast crews had been fighting the

fires for weeks’.

“Troy also said to me that ‘it amazed him how much money and time had been sacrificed to help the community from RFS members’.

“It was then I knew we had to do something for the volunteers and their families, especially when you consider the large amounts of time they’ve spent away from their families, and their work, often unpaid, in stressful and dangerous conditions, I felt the volunteers and their families could do with a bit of TLC.

“So I started speaking to some of our local businesses to see if they would like to contribute

something to put a smile on the RFS volunteers and their families faces this Christmas and the

response was overwhelming.

“We’ve received gifts and vouchers worth around $7000 from local businesses.

“All these businesses have displayed incredible generosity, passion and community spirit and I hope the Cudgen RFS volunteers and their families or friends enjoy the hampers and know that the Kingscliff community are so very appreciative of the work they do,” Mr Owen said.

Businesses who have contributed are:

● Angel Nails at Kingscliff Shopping Village

● Brothers Cafe

● Chinny Brew

● Cubby Bakehouse

● Daily Grind at Kingscliff Shopping Village

● Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club

● Kingscliff & District Chamber of Commerce

● Kingscliff Shopping Village

● Kingscliff Cellars at Kingscliff Shopping Village

● Madura Tea

● Noys Nic Nax at Kingscliff Shopping Village

● Perfect Last Bite – (Osteria, Baked at Ancora)

● Red Earth Brewery

● Red Monkey at Kingscliff Shopping Village

● Salt Bar

● Tropical Fruit World

● Watersports Guru